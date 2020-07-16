5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S

Amenities

Heat, WiFi and in-unit laundry included! Sunny, all-new rehab, 800-sf courtyard unit in fantastic Ravenswood-Andersonville neighborhood. Available immediately or April 1. Spacious unit comes with gorgeous vintage features including decorative fireplace and built-in shelving. Spacious living ,remodeled bath and kitchen with all-new stainless appliances. Bedrooms are large enough to fit queen-size beds. What a location (93 Walk Score!) near tons of entertainment, dining and shopping. 2 blocks to La Columbe and Starbuck's. 4 blocks to Mariano's grocery. Ashland Winnemac Parks are within short walking distance. 5 blocks to the CTA Red line train and 4 blocks to the Union Pacific North stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Street parking only.