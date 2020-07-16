All apartments in Chicago
5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S

5005 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5005 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Heat, WiFi and in-unit laundry included! Sunny, all-new rehab, 800-sf courtyard unit in fantastic Ravenswood-Andersonville neighborhood. Available immediately or April 1. Spacious unit comes with gorgeous vintage features including decorative fireplace and built-in shelving. Spacious living ,remodeled bath and kitchen with all-new stainless appliances. Bedrooms are large enough to fit queen-size beds. What a location (93 Walk Score!) near tons of entertainment, dining and shopping. 2 blocks to La Columbe and Starbuck's. 4 blocks to Mariano's grocery. Ashland Winnemac Parks are within short walking distance. 5 blocks to the CTA Red line train and 4 blocks to the Union Pacific North stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S have any available units?
5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S have?
Some of 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S currently offering any rent specials?
5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S is pet friendly.
Does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S offer parking?
No, 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S does not offer parking.
Does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S have a pool?
No, 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S does not have a pool.
Does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S have accessible units?
No, 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 North Ashland Avenue - 2S has units with dishwashers.
