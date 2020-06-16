50 East Bellevue Condominiums

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym internet access

SPACIOUS & SUN LIT PENTHOUSE IN GOLD COAST!



Welcome to the epitome of full-amenity high-rise living! Rarely available CORNER PENTHOUSE with unobstructed views from every room! Sun-drenched unit features expansive living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows, brand new hardwood floors, galley kitchen with double oven and microwave, master suite with brand new master bath, and new closet! Access to the rooftop deck from the unit! Rent includes water, heat, internet and basic cable. IDEAL GOLD COAST location- walk to State Street, Michigan Avenue, Oak Street Beach and MUCH MORE!

