All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 50 East Bellevue Condominiums.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
50 East Bellevue Condominiums
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

50 East Bellevue Condominiums

50 E Bellevue Pl · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2702 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
SPACIOUS & SUN LIT PENTHOUSE IN GOLD COAST! - Property Id: 172948

Welcome to the epitome of full-amenity high-rise living! Rarely available CORNER PENTHOUSE with unobstructed views from every room! Sun-drenched unit features expansive living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows, brand new hardwood floors, galley kitchen with double oven and microwave, master suite with brand new master bath, and new closet! Access to the rooftop deck from the unit! Rent includes water, heat, internet and basic cable. IDEAL GOLD COAST location- walk to State Street, Michigan Avenue, Oak Street Beach and MUCH MORE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172948
Property Id 172948

(RLNE5597290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums have any available units?
50 East Bellevue Condominiums has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums have?
Some of 50 East Bellevue Condominiums's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 East Bellevue Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
50 East Bellevue Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 East Bellevue Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 East Bellevue Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums offer parking?
No, 50 East Bellevue Condominiums does not offer parking.
Does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 East Bellevue Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums have a pool?
No, 50 East Bellevue Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums have accessible units?
No, 50 East Bellevue Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does 50 East Bellevue Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 East Bellevue Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 50 East Bellevue Condominiums?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity