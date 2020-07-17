4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN

Amenities

Spacious 3BR / 1.5BA - Property Id: 292496



This is a 3BD / 1.5 BA Garden Unit in a Beautiful Vintage Style Building! Large living spaces, over 1,300 square feet! Renovations were recently completed, with amenities including:



-In-Unit Washer / Dryer

-Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops, Dark Wood Cabinets

-Updated Spa-Like Bathrooms

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-High ceilings



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Phone: 626.566.1630

Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292496

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5857447)