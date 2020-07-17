All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN

4958 North Saint Louis Avenue · (626) 566-1630
Location

4958 North Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. now

$1,660

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Spacious 3BR / 1.5BA - Property Id: 292496

This is a 3BD / 1.5 BA Garden Unit in a Beautiful Vintage Style Building! Large living spaces, over 1,300 square feet! Renovations were recently completed, with amenities including:

-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops, Dark Wood Cabinets
-Updated Spa-Like Bathrooms
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-High ceilings

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292496
Property Id 292496

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN have any available units?
4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN has a unit available for $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN have?
Some of 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN currently offering any rent specials?
4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN is pet friendly.
Does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN offer parking?
No, 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN does not offer parking.
Does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN have a pool?
No, 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN does not have a pool.
Does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN have accessible units?
No, 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4958 N Saint Louis Ave GDN has units with dishwashers.
