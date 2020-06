Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style. Tenant only pays electricity! NO security deposit, $450 move-in fee instead. Pets ok with additional pet rent. No smoking in unit. Renters insurance required. There is an additional coin laundry downstairs, bike rack, and a storage locker for the unit.