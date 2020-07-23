4951 North Hamilton Avenue

Amenities
Top floor unit on quiet Hamilton Avenue exudes vintage charm. Steps from beautiful Winnemac Park in the heart of Lincoln Square. 4 bedroom, 1 bath unit walking distance to transportation, grocery, restaurants and the park. Recently rehabbed kitchen and bath, A/C, in-unit high efficiency laundry, serene outdoor space with a private front deck. Garage parking available for an additional cost. Walking distance to the Brown Line and Metra. One year minimum lease term. Pets allowed. Available 9/1. First available showings 7/19 from 10:30 to 12:30.