All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4951 North Hamilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4951 North Hamilton Avenue
Last updated July 21 2020 at 1:06 AM

4951 North Hamilton Avenue

4951 North Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4951 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Top floor unit on quiet Hamilton Avenue exudes vintage charm. Steps from beautiful Winnemac Park in the heart of Lincoln Square. 4 bedroom, 1 bath unit walking distance to transportation, grocery, restaurants and the park. Recently rehabbed kitchen and bath, A/C, in-unit high efficiency laundry, serene outdoor space with a private front deck. Garage parking available for an additional cost. Walking distance to the Brown Line and Metra. One year minimum lease term. Pets allowed. Available 9/1. First available showings 7/19 from 10:30 to 12:30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
4951 North Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 4951 North Hamilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 North Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4951 North Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 North Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 North Hamilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4951 North Hamilton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4951 North Hamilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4951 North Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4951 North Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 North Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4951 North Hamilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College