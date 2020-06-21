4929 N Kedzie Ave 1

Amenities
Huge 4 bedroom duplex - 2 kitchens! - Property Id: 60666
Huge 4 Bed/2 Bath Duplex! SS Appliances. Near Kedzie Brown Line & North Park University!
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment.
Just a few blocks from the Kedzie brown line stop!
Amenities Include:
-Hardwood Floors
-Two Kitchens
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-HUGE Living Room Downstairs
-Large Closets
-Renovated Bathrooms
-Lighting/Fan Fixtures
-Laundry In Building
-Bike Storage
-Water, Garbage, and all Maintenance Fees Included
Tech Fee includes INTERNET at 200 mbps, Online Portal Fee and Amazon Key Delivery
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60666
Property Id 60666
No Dogs Allowed
