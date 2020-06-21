All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4929 N Kedzie Ave 1

4929 North Kedzie Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

4929 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
online portal
Huge 4 bedroom duplex - 2 kitchens! - Property Id: 60666

Huge 4 Bed/2 Bath Duplex! SS Appliances. Near Kedzie Brown Line & North Park University!

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment.

Just a few blocks from the Kedzie brown line stop!

Amenities Include:

-Hardwood Floors
-Two Kitchens
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-HUGE Living Room Downstairs
-Large Closets
-Renovated Bathrooms
-Lighting/Fan Fixtures
-Laundry In Building
-Bike Storage
-Water, Garbage, and all Maintenance Fees Included

Tech Fee includes INTERNET at 200 mbps, Online Portal Fee and Amazon Key Delivery

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60666
Property Id 60666

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5637497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

