Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Portage Park - One Bedroom W- Central Heat & Air - Property Id: 294636



Portage Park - One Bedroom W- Central Heat and Air Conditioner ~ This is the place to be, steps from Irving Park on Cuyler and Milwaukee.

This first floor apartment is cozy. With hardwood floors throughout and one big open space that combines the kitchen and living space.

Big Open Northern View ! .



Dogs are allowed. There is a one time fee of $250 and a monthly fee of $35. No aggressive breeds and pets over 55 pounds need landlord approval.



The bedroom is on the smaller size with a good sized closet.

Additional off site storage provided by bluecrate.com for a discounted fee.

.

Blue Line 0.6 mi UP-NW Union Pacific Northwest 1.0 mi MD-N Milwaukee North 0.4 mi 80 Irving Park 0.1 mi 54A North Cicero/Skokie Blvd. 0.1 mi 54 Cicero 0.1 mi 56 Milwaukee 0.1 mi.



Tenant ===> heat, cooking gas and electric.



There is a non refundable move in fee of $500.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294636

Property Id 294636



(RLNE5844046)