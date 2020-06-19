4900 West Walton Street

Amenities

4 Bedrooms fully remodeled apartment. Central Air/Conditioning. All floors are new Hardwood. All new doors and windows. New kitchen, 36" Kitchen cabinets, Granite counter tops. Remodeled Bathroom. All Stainless Steel Appliances, stove, fridge w/freezer, microwave w/exterior hood, dishwasher. All New Blinds and Screens. Across the street of "McNair School of Excellence. If applying with Section 8 program, please, at least 4 bedrooms Voucher needed. $30 application fee per adult. $500 non-refundable move-in fee. No dogs allowed. Smoking free building.