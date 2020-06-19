All apartments in Chicago
4900 West Walton Street

4900 West Walton Street · (773) 862-5500
Location

4900 West Walton Street, Chicago, IL 60651
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 Bedrooms fully remodeled apartment. Central Air/Conditioning. All floors are new Hardwood. All new doors and windows. New kitchen, 36" Kitchen cabinets, Granite counter tops. Remodeled Bathroom. All Stainless Steel Appliances, stove, fridge w/freezer, microwave w/exterior hood, dishwasher. All New Blinds and Screens. Across the street of "McNair School of Excellence. If applying with Section 8 program, please, at least 4 bedrooms Voucher needed. $30 application fee per adult. $500 non-refundable move-in fee. No dogs allowed. Smoking free building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 West Walton Street have any available units?
4900 West Walton Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 West Walton Street have?
Some of 4900 West Walton Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 West Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4900 West Walton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 West Walton Street pet-friendly?
No, 4900 West Walton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4900 West Walton Street offer parking?
No, 4900 West Walton Street does not offer parking.
Does 4900 West Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 West Walton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 West Walton Street have a pool?
No, 4900 West Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4900 West Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 4900 West Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 West Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 West Walton Street has units with dishwashers.
