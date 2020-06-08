All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4852 W DEMING PL 2

4852 West Deming Place · No Longer Available
Location

4852 West Deming Place, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4850 - 4852 W. DEMING PL. APARTMENTS - Property Id: 269148

2ND FLOOR UPDATED APARTMENT
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN THE BELMONT-CRAGIN AREA/NW CHICAGO

2 BEDROOMS
LIVING ROOM
DINING ROOM
BATHROOM
UPDATED KITCHEN
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
HARDWOOD FLOORS
BRAND NEW WINDOWS
* No Dogs/Cats - Other small animals up for discussion * No Smoking allowed in the unit/premises
* One Year Term Lease
*HEAT, HOT WATER, & GARBAGE FEE/RECYCLING only included.
*Security deposit equal to one months rent.
*Income minimum required.
*CREDIT/BACKGROUND/EMPLOYMENT CHECK REQUIRED
*600+ FICO SCORE TO APPLY
*Renter's insurance required
Available immediately upon approved application & lease term agreement. Near Fullerton Ave/Diversey Ave & Cicero Ave

Walking distance to Fullerton or Diversey CTA Bus stops & about a 15 minute drive to the nearest Blue Line /located near various restaurants and grocery stores (Wal-Mart/Aldi's/Centro Fresh Market & other local grocery stores) and Laundromats (NO LAUNDRY ON SITE). Approx. 30 min drive to Downtown Chicago.

Shown by appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269148
Property Id 269148

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 have any available units?
4852 W DEMING PL 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 have?
Some of 4852 W DEMING PL 2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 W DEMING PL 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4852 W DEMING PL 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 W DEMING PL 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4852 W DEMING PL 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 offer parking?
No, 4852 W DEMING PL 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 W DEMING PL 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 have a pool?
No, 4852 W DEMING PL 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 have accessible units?
No, 4852 W DEMING PL 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 W DEMING PL 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4852 W DEMING PL 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
