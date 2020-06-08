4852 W DEMING PL 2

Amenities
4850 - 4852 W. DEMING PL. APARTMENTS - Property Id: 269148
2ND FLOOR UPDATED APARTMENT
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN THE BELMONT-CRAGIN AREA/NW CHICAGO
2 BEDROOMS
LIVING ROOM
DINING ROOM
BATHROOM
UPDATED KITCHEN
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
HARDWOOD FLOORS
BRAND NEW WINDOWS
* No Dogs/Cats - Other small animals up for discussion * No Smoking allowed in the unit/premises
* One Year Term Lease
*HEAT, HOT WATER, & GARBAGE FEE/RECYCLING only included.
*Security deposit equal to one months rent.
*Income minimum required.
*CREDIT/BACKGROUND/EMPLOYMENT CHECK REQUIRED
*600+ FICO SCORE TO APPLY
*Renter's insurance required
Available immediately upon approved application & lease term agreement. Near Fullerton Ave/Diversey Ave & Cicero Ave
Walking distance to Fullerton or Diversey CTA Bus stops & about a 15 minute drive to the nearest Blue Line /located near various restaurants and grocery stores (Wal-Mart/Aldi's/Centro Fresh Market & other local grocery stores) and Laundromats (NO LAUNDRY ON SITE). Approx. 30 min drive to Downtown Chicago.
Shown by appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269148
