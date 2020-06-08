4852 W DEMING PL 2

Amenities

4850 - 4852 W. DEMING PL. APARTMENTS - Property Id: 269148



2ND FLOOR UPDATED APARTMENT

SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN THE BELMONT-CRAGIN AREA/NW CHICAGO



2 BEDROOMS

LIVING ROOM

DINING ROOM

BATHROOM

UPDATED KITCHEN

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

HARDWOOD FLOORS

BRAND NEW WINDOWS

* No Dogs/Cats - Other small animals up for discussion * No Smoking allowed in the unit/premises

* One Year Term Lease

*HEAT, HOT WATER, & GARBAGE FEE/RECYCLING only included.

*Security deposit equal to one months rent.

*Income minimum required.

*CREDIT/BACKGROUND/EMPLOYMENT CHECK REQUIRED

*600+ FICO SCORE TO APPLY

*Renter's insurance required

Available immediately upon approved application & lease term agreement. Near Fullerton Ave/Diversey Ave & Cicero Ave



Walking distance to Fullerton or Diversey CTA Bus stops & about a 15 minute drive to the nearest Blue Line /located near various restaurants and grocery stores (Wal-Mart/Aldi's/Centro Fresh Market & other local grocery stores) and Laundromats (NO LAUNDRY ON SITE). Approx. 30 min drive to Downtown Chicago.



Shown by appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269148

No Pets Allowed



