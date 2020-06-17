4845 N Kimball Ave

Amenities
48Kimball - Property Id: 236158
Masterfully rehabbed 1 bedrooms with new kitchens and baths. This renovation includes new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, new roof, freshly tuckpointed. Basically everything is new from top to bottom!
New custom designed ktichens have granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, dishwashwer, built-in microwave.
Bathrooms have all new tile floor, new tub and drain, new toilet, sink and vanity.
No security deposit. Move-in Fee $250.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236158
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5804812)