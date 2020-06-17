All apartments in Chicago
4845 N Kimball Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4845 N Kimball Ave

4845 North Kimball Avenue · (773) 510-5697
Location

4845 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
48Kimball - Property Id: 236158

Masterfully rehabbed 1 bedrooms with new kitchens and baths. This renovation includes new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, new roof, freshly tuckpointed. Basically everything is new from top to bottom!

New custom designed ktichens have granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, dishwashwer, built-in microwave.
Bathrooms have all new tile floor, new tub and drain, new toilet, sink and vanity.

No security deposit. Move-in Fee $250.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236158
Property Id 236158

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 N Kimball Ave have any available units?
4845 N Kimball Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 N Kimball Ave have?
Some of 4845 N Kimball Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 N Kimball Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4845 N Kimball Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 N Kimball Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4845 N Kimball Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4845 N Kimball Ave offer parking?
No, 4845 N Kimball Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4845 N Kimball Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 N Kimball Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 N Kimball Ave have a pool?
No, 4845 N Kimball Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4845 N Kimball Ave have accessible units?
No, 4845 N Kimball Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 N Kimball Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 N Kimball Ave has units with dishwashers.
