4845 N Kimball Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

48Kimball - Property Id: 236158



Masterfully rehabbed 1 bedrooms with new kitchens and baths. This renovation includes new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, new roof, freshly tuckpointed. Basically everything is new from top to bottom!



New custom designed ktichens have granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, dishwashwer, built-in microwave.

Bathrooms have all new tile floor, new tub and drain, new toilet, sink and vanity.



No security deposit. Move-in Fee $250.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236158

Property Id 236158



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5804812)