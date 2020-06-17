All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4841 N Kimball Ave P-1

4841 North Kimball Avenue · (630) 750-6090
Location

4841 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit P-1 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous Albany Park 1 bedroom 1 bath! HWF! - Property Id: 278994

Please call/text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090!

Albany Park renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath with some vintage charm! The renovation consists of new plumbing and electrical, new windows, new kitchen and baths, refinished hardwood floors. The kitchens feature solid wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and space saver microwave. This is a 3 story walk-up building and only a half block from the Lawrence Brown Line. Schedule your showing today!!

Disclaimer: The photos may be of different units from within the building. There are many floors plans and layouts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278994
Property Id 278994

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 have any available units?
4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 have?
Some of 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 pet-friendly?
No, 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 offer parking?
No, 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 does not offer parking.
Does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 have a pool?
No, 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 have accessible units?
No, 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 N Kimball Ave P-1 has units with dishwashers.
