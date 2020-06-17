4841 N Kimball Ave P-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Gorgeous Albany Park 1 bedroom 1 bath! HWF! - Property Id: 278994



Please call/text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090!



Albany Park renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath with some vintage charm! The renovation consists of new plumbing and electrical, new windows, new kitchen and baths, refinished hardwood floors. The kitchens feature solid wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and space saver microwave. This is a 3 story walk-up building and only a half block from the Lawrence Brown Line. Schedule your showing today!!



Disclaimer: The photos may be of different units from within the building. There are many floors plans and layouts.

No Dogs Allowed



