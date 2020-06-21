4812 N Hermitage 1B

Amenities
Unit 1B Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bed in Ravenswood - Large DOGS welcome! - Property Id: 76074
Huge 1 Bedroom with an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 5-minute walk to Ravenswood Metra, Mariano's, Starbucks, LA Fitness and more. 10 minute walk to Damen Brown Line.
Newly Remodeled Space includes:
-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove &
Microwave
-Large Open Living Room
-Bedrooms that will fit King Size Bed
-Big Bathroom with new Bath Tile & Fixtures
-New Flooring Throughout
-New Light Fixtures
-New Windows
-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones
Heat Included
Sleeve AC Unit Included
Laundry in Building
*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*
Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats / DOG FRIENDLY with pet fee
*Photos/Video may be of a similar unit.
Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76074
Property Id 76074
(RLNE5810644)