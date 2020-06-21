All apartments in Chicago
4812 N Hermitage 1B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4812 N Hermitage 1B

4812 North Hermitage Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4812 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 1B Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bed in Ravenswood - Large DOGS welcome! - Property Id: 76074

Huge 1 Bedroom with an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 5-minute walk to Ravenswood Metra, Mariano's, Starbucks, LA Fitness and more. 10 minute walk to Damen Brown Line.

Newly Remodeled Space includes:

-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove &
Microwave
-Large Open Living Room
-Bedrooms that will fit King Size Bed
-Big Bathroom with new Bath Tile & Fixtures
-New Flooring Throughout
-New Light Fixtures
-New Windows
-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones

Heat Included
Sleeve AC Unit Included
Laundry in Building

*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*

Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats / DOG FRIENDLY with pet fee

*Photos/Video may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76074
Property Id 76074

(RLNE5810644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 N Hermitage 1B have any available units?
4812 N Hermitage 1B has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 N Hermitage 1B have?
Some of 4812 N Hermitage 1B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 N Hermitage 1B currently offering any rent specials?
4812 N Hermitage 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 N Hermitage 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 N Hermitage 1B is pet friendly.
Does 4812 N Hermitage 1B offer parking?
Yes, 4812 N Hermitage 1B does offer parking.
Does 4812 N Hermitage 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 N Hermitage 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 N Hermitage 1B have a pool?
No, 4812 N Hermitage 1B does not have a pool.
Does 4812 N Hermitage 1B have accessible units?
No, 4812 N Hermitage 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 N Hermitage 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 N Hermitage 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
