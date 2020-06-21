4810 N Kentucky Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Mighty Mayfair - Near Blue Line - Property Id: 290488



Updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line - Modern Kitchen, Large Balcony!



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line. Quick access to the Kennedy Expressway for easy commute.



Spacious rooms and ample closet space! Updated features include:



-Central Heat

-Modern Kitchen

-Granite Counters / Maple Cabinetry

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Large back balcony

-Decorative fireplace

-Hardwood floors throughout



Coin-Laundry in Basement



Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290488

Property Id 290488



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5820061)