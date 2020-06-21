4810 N Kentucky Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Mighty Mayfair - Near Blue Line - Property Id: 290488
Updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line - Modern Kitchen, Large Balcony!
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line. Quick access to the Kennedy Expressway for easy commute.
Spacious rooms and ample closet space! Updated features include:
-Central Heat
-Modern Kitchen
-Granite Counters / Maple Cabinetry
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Large back balcony
-Decorative fireplace
-Hardwood floors throughout
Coin-Laundry in Basement
Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290488
No Dogs Allowed
