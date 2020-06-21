All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4810 N Kentucky Ave 2

4810 North Kentucky Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

4810 North Kentucky Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Mighty Mayfair - Near Blue Line - Property Id: 290488

Updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line - Modern Kitchen, Large Balcony!

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line. Quick access to the Kennedy Expressway for easy commute.

Spacious rooms and ample closet space! Updated features include:

-Central Heat
-Modern Kitchen
-Granite Counters / Maple Cabinetry
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Large back balcony
-Decorative fireplace
-Hardwood floors throughout

Coin-Laundry in Basement

Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290488
Property Id 290488

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 have any available units?
4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 have?
Some of 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 N Kentucky Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
