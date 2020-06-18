All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4758 South Champlain Avenue - House
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:14 AM

4758 South Champlain Avenue - House

4758 South Champlain Avenue · (773) 495-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Grand Boulevard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4758 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Live in luxury in this beautifully crafted Bronzeville Grey stone. This home is the epitome of what it means to live in a Grey stone equipped with beautifully ornate wood details throughout. This home boasts of space galore. With 4 levels of living space this home does not disappoint. Perfect for multi family living and entertaining. The first floor has a living room, dining room, parlor and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, ceramic floors in kitchen and basement. Basement has laundry, family room and storage. There are 4 bedrooms throughout, 3 full bathrooms, first floor powder room, tons of storage, an outdoor deck and 2 parking spaces in rear. Schedule a private viewing on Tuesdays 5pm-6pm or Saturdays 11am-2pm by appt only. Available May 1, 2020.
Live in luxury in this beautifully crafted Bronzeville Grey stone. This home is the epitome of what it means to live in a Grey stone equipped with beautifully ornate wood details throughout. This home boasts of space galore. With 4 levels of living space this home does not disappoint. Perfect for multi family living and entertaining. The first floor has a living room, dining room, parlor and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, ceramic floors in kitchen and basement. Basement has laundry, family room and storage. There are 4 bedrooms throughout, 3 full bathrooms, first floor powder room, tons of storage, an outdoor deck and 2 parking spaces in rear. Schedule a private viewing on Tuesdays 5pm-6pm or Saturdays 11am-2pm by appt only. Available May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House have any available units?
4758 South Champlain Avenue - House has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House have?
Some of 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House currently offering any rent specials?
4758 South Champlain Avenue - House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House pet-friendly?
No, 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House offer parking?
Yes, 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House does offer parking.
Does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House have a pool?
No, 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House does not have a pool.
Does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House have accessible units?
No, 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House does not have accessible units.
Does 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House have units with dishwashers?
No, 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4758 South Champlain Avenue - House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity