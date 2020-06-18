4758 South Champlain Avenue - House

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Live in luxury in this beautifully crafted Bronzeville Grey stone. This home is the epitome of what it means to live in a Grey stone equipped with beautifully ornate wood details throughout. This home boasts of space galore. With 4 levels of living space this home does not disappoint. Perfect for multi family living and entertaining. The first floor has a living room, dining room, parlor and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, ceramic floors in kitchen and basement. Basement has laundry, family room and storage. There are 4 bedrooms throughout, 3 full bathrooms, first floor powder room, tons of storage, an outdoor deck and 2 parking spaces in rear. Schedule a private viewing on Tuesdays 5pm-6pm or Saturdays 11am-2pm by appt only. Available May 1, 2020.

