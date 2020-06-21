4752 N Lotus Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 07/01/20 Jefferson Park 1bd - Parking Included - Property Id: 290234



Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, dishwasher, window ac (not provided), modern bathroom, laundry in basement, PARKING AND HEAT INCLUDED and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have easy access to 90/94!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290234

Property Id 290234



(RLNE5819811)