4752 N Lotus Ave

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Jefferson Park 1bd - Parking Included - Property Id: 290234
Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, dishwasher, window ac (not provided), modern bathroom, laundry in basement, PARKING AND HEAT INCLUDED and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have easy access to 90/94!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290234
Property Id 290234
(RLNE5819811)