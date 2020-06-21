All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4752 N Lotus Ave

4752 North Lotus Avenue · (708) 299-6038
Location

4752 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 Jefferson Park 1bd - Parking Included - Property Id: 290234

Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, dishwasher, window ac (not provided), modern bathroom, laundry in basement, PARKING AND HEAT INCLUDED and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have easy access to 90/94!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

