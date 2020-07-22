All apartments in Chicago
4744 N HERMITAGE 2

4744 North Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4744 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA apartment in the Ravenswood neighborhood - Property Id: 300156

Come check out this spacious 3BR/2BA apartment in the Ravenswood neighborhood. This top-floor unit features hardwood floors and plenty of windows for sunlight coming in every direction. The large living and dining areas lead to the back of the unit where the big partially updated kitchen is, which also has enough space to add a table. Off the kitchen is a deck overlooking the huge shared yard in back. Uncovered parking available for an additional cost. The property gives great access to shops, grocery and public transportation. NO PETS. Owner occupied building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300156
Property Id 300156

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 have any available units?
4744 N HERMITAGE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 have?
Some of 4744 N HERMITAGE 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4744 N HERMITAGE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 offers parking.
Does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 have a pool?
No, 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 have accessible units?
No, 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 N HERMITAGE 2 has units with dishwashers.
