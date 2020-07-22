4744 N HERMITAGE 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA apartment in the Ravenswood neighborhood - Property Id: 300156



Come check out this spacious 3BR/2BA apartment in the Ravenswood neighborhood. This top-floor unit features hardwood floors and plenty of windows for sunlight coming in every direction. The large living and dining areas lead to the back of the unit where the big partially updated kitchen is, which also has enough space to add a table. Off the kitchen is a deck overlooking the huge shared yard in back. Uncovered parking available for an additional cost. The property gives great access to shops, grocery and public transportation. NO PETS. Owner occupied building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300156

Property Id 300156



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5901015)