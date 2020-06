Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Wow, a huge private terrace with this vintage style 2 bed 1 bath apartment in immediate waking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, tons of public transit; true city living! Separate Living Room and Dining Room plus oversized kitchen and original large pantry that could double as office or bonus room. Heat Included. Coin Laundry in Basement. Pets on a case by case basis. Hardwood Floors and beautiful vintage touches throughout unit, oversized ceiling height! A great find!!