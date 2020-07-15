4726 North Racine Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access media room

Heat and Wifi included! Sunny, gut-rehabbed, 775 sf courtyard unit in Uptown neighborhood. Unit includes stainless appliances in kitchen and bedrooms large enough for a queen. Paid laundry and free use of gym in basement. Storage locker included plus shared bike rack areas. Super-convenient location (95 Walk Score!) near the lake and tons of entertainment/dining/shopping options including: Target, Riviera Theater, Green Mill, Demera, Furama, La Columbe, Starbucks, etc. 6 blocks to Jewel and Mariano's. 1 block to Lawrence Red Line CTA train and Broadway bus stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Possible exterior parking available for additional $$.