Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful top floor 2 Bed 1 Bath + Garage Parking in Lincoln Square - Available 6/17 Great newly renovated 2 bedroom condo in Lincoln Square available immediately. Spacious kitchen, big bedrooms, and lots of light in this top floor unit. Covered garage parking (1 spot), heat and water included in rent! Walking distance to all of Lincoln Square and to brown line at Rockwell! Great common outdoor deck with the building as well. Storage and Laundry on site! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty