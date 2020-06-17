All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4613 N Kedzie Ave 2
4613 N Kedzie Ave 2

4613 North Kedzie Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4613 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Albany Park Luxury - Property Id: 87931

FRESH REHAB 2 Bed / 1 Bath in East Albany Park/Close to Everything! Finishing Construction on FRESH NEW REHAB!

Fantastic East Albany Park Location next to Kedzie stop, Starbucks, Golden Crust Pizza and much more!!

Spacious 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom Apartment.

Apartment offers:

Spacious Living Room
Eat-In Kitchen
Abundant Kitchen Cabinet Storage
Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave
White Quartz Counter-tops
In Unit Washer & Dryer
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
New Hardwood Floors
Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub
Grey Freshly Painted Walls
Custom Walk-In Closets
Private Balcony
Lots of Natural Light

Units are finishing rehab and available now!!

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87931
Property Id 87931

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5650729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 have any available units?
4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 have?
Some of 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 N Kedzie Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
