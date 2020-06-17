4613 N Kedzie Ave 2

Amenities

East Albany Park Luxury - Property Id: 87931



FRESH REHAB 2 Bed / 1 Bath in East Albany Park/Close to Everything! Finishing Construction on FRESH NEW REHAB!



Fantastic East Albany Park Location next to Kedzie stop, Starbucks, Golden Crust Pizza and much more!!



Spacious 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom Apartment.



Apartment offers:



Spacious Living Room

Eat-In Kitchen

Abundant Kitchen Cabinet Storage

Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave

White Quartz Counter-tops

In Unit Washer & Dryer

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

New Hardwood Floors

Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub

Grey Freshly Painted Walls

Custom Walk-In Closets

Private Balcony

Lots of Natural Light



Units are finishing rehab and available now!!



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



