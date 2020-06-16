All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

4606 S Albany Ave 1

4606 South Albany Avenue · (773) 449-9888
Location

4606 South Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60632
Brighton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 3/1 bedroom apt for rent - Property Id: 235095

New rehab spacious 3/1 apartment for rent location convenient Brighton Park. Central heater and A.C, cherry laminated flooring throughout, SS appliances, high ceiling, bright natural light, nice family environment, close to shopping center, highway, #62 bus station and Orange line. Fenced yard with a beautiful garden. Available July 1st, 2020.

Rent: $1350/month, one month deposit, $45 non-refundable application fee, submit application at https://rental.turbotenant.com/ with property ID 235095,
no pets, good credit required. section 8 welcome. owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Text to 7734499888 with your name for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235095
Property Id 235095

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 have any available units?
4606 S Albany Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 have?
Some of 4606 S Albany Ave 1's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 S Albany Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4606 S Albany Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 S Albany Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4606 S Albany Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 4606 S Albany Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 S Albany Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4606 S Albany Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4606 S Albany Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 S Albany Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 S Albany Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
