4606 S Albany Ave 1

New rehab spacious 3/1 apartment for rent location convenient Brighton Park. Central heater and A.C, cherry laminated flooring throughout, SS appliances, high ceiling, bright natural light, nice family environment, close to shopping center, highway, #62 bus station and Orange line. Fenced yard with a beautiful garden. Available July 1st, 2020.



Rent: $1350/month, one month deposit, $45 non-refundable application fee, submit application at https://rental.turbotenant.com/ with property ID 235095,

no pets, good credit required. section 8 welcome. owner is a licensed real estate agent.



Text to 7734499888 with your name for a showing.

No Pets Allowed



