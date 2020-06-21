All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401

4601 North Ravenswood Avenue · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4601 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
package receiving
Unit 401 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 228479

Beautiful new construction building in the absolute heart of Ravenswood. 4601 N Ravenswood offers luxury finished units, heated parking garage, panoramic rooftop deck, fitness room, secured entry, and a package receiving area. The apartments have gorgeous finishes with Subzero Stainless appliances, Quartz countertops, modern light fixtures, huge windows, central heat and air, washer dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and many feature private balconies of their own. The building is located steps from many great restaurants, Marianos and other stores, the Ravenswood metra, Montrose brown line station, and the bus system. Bundled services fee, pet, application, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228479
Property Id 228479

(RLNE5759333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 have any available units?
4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 have?
Some of 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 pet-friendly?
No, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 offer parking?
Yes, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 does offer parking.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 have a pool?
No, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 have accessible units?
No, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 401?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity