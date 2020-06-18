4600-4608 N. Beacon

Amenities

Uptown is where Chicago residents and visitors go to have fun. This is the home of the entertainment district, with everything from walking tours highlighting the hangouts of Chicago gangsters to the city's hottest nightclubs and theaters to the best shops and restaurants around. Uptown Chicago stretches along Lake Michigan and includes the popular summer hotspot, Montrose Beach. For those moving to Chicago with a pet, Montrose Dog Beach is also a very popular destination. In winter, Cricket Hill is one of the city's favorite sledding spots.Uptown was a nightlife hotspot for most of its history and that hasn't changed. Today, the neighborhood hosts concerts and events, such as the Argyle Night Market, Taste of Uptown, and Uptown Saturday Nights. Wrigley Field, home to the legendary Chicago Cubs, is just south of Uptown. This pedestrian-friendly neighborhood offers easy access to the "L," especially along North Broadway. If you move to an apartment in Uptown and want to be near a subway station, look along North Broadway near the intersections of Argyle Street, Lawrence Avenue, or Wilson Avenue.Large studio apartment with one bathroom, great natural light, and plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors, separate eat-in kitchen as well as Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent! Building is in walking distance to Target, Jewel, transportation, shopping, and more! Cat Friendly building! Laundry On Site Pioneer15032