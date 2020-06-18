All apartments in Chicago
4600-4608 N. Beacon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:20 AM

4600-4608 N. Beacon

4600 N Beacon St · (773) 377-5336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 N Beacon St, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Uptown is where Chicago residents and visitors go to have fun. This is the home of the entertainment district, with everything from walking tours highlighting the hangouts of Chicago gangsters to the city's hottest nightclubs and theaters to the best shops and restaurants around. Uptown Chicago stretches along Lake Michigan and includes the popular summer hotspot, Montrose Beach. For those moving to Chicago with a pet, Montrose Dog Beach is also a very popular destination. In winter, Cricket Hill is one of the city's favorite sledding spots.Uptown was a nightlife hotspot for most of its history and that hasn't changed. Today, the neighborhood hosts concerts and events, such as the Argyle Night Market, Taste of Uptown, and Uptown Saturday Nights. Wrigley Field, home to the legendary Chicago Cubs, is just south of Uptown. This pedestrian-friendly neighborhood offers easy access to the "L," especially along North Broadway. If you move to an apartment in Uptown and want to be near a subway station, look along North Broadway near the intersections of Argyle Street, Lawrence Avenue, or Wilson Avenue.Large studio apartment with one bathroom, great natural light, and plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors, separate eat-in kitchen as well as Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent! Building is in walking distance to Target, Jewel, transportation, shopping, and more! Cat Friendly building! Laundry On Site Pioneer15032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600-4608 N. Beacon have any available units?
4600-4608 N. Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600-4608 N. Beacon have?
Some of 4600-4608 N. Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600-4608 N. Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
4600-4608 N. Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600-4608 N. Beacon pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600-4608 N. Beacon is pet friendly.
Does 4600-4608 N. Beacon offer parking?
No, 4600-4608 N. Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 4600-4608 N. Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600-4608 N. Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600-4608 N. Beacon have a pool?
No, 4600-4608 N. Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 4600-4608 N. Beacon have accessible units?
No, 4600-4608 N. Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 4600-4608 N. Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600-4608 N. Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
