Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:51 AM

4595 North Clarendon Avenue

4595 North Clarendon Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4595 North Clarendon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
bike storage
Great Two Bedroom Close to Lake!
The Covington is a fully rehabbed high-rise along Chicago’s lakefront. Convenience and simplicity combine to offer modern living. Enjoy the rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city and an abundance of amenities within. With available parking and convenient public transportation outside your front door, it simply doesn’t get any better than the Covington. *Pictures may be of similar unit* ***Pricing and availability subject to change

Amenities:
Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Roof Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue have any available units?
4595 North Clarendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue have?
Some of 4595 North Clarendon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4595 North Clarendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4595 North Clarendon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4595 North Clarendon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4595 North Clarendon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4595 North Clarendon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4595 North Clarendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4595 North Clarendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4595 North Clarendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4595 North Clarendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4595 North Clarendon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
