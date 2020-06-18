459 W Huron

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym internet access

The River North neighborhood is a dynamic residential neighborhood with a vibrant art, retail and restaurant scene. Footsteps away is the River North Arts and Entertainment district with its many galleries, lifestyle and shopping choices and its limitless cafe and restaurant opportunities as well as the nearby East Bank Club, Chicago's premier sports, fitness and dining club. Apartment Amenities: Kitchens with granite countertops and Energy Star rated appliances Spectacular Views of the Chicago skyline Designer pendant lighting in kitchens Full-size washer and dryer in units Spacious walk-in closets * Private balconies or oversized terraces in select units Floor to ceiling windows * Hardwood Flooring throughout living areas Expanded ceiling heights of 9.5 to10.5 feet Pre-wired for high speed internet * select units only ***Pricing for Two Bed apartments price Range stating from $3524. Prices and availability are subject to Change******