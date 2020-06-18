All apartments in Chicago
Last updated October 30 2019 at 4:44 PM

459 W Huron

459 East Huron Street · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
The River North neighborhood is a dynamic residential neighborhood with a vibrant art, retail and restaurant scene. Footsteps away is the River North Arts and Entertainment district with its many galleries, lifestyle and shopping choices and its limitless cafe and restaurant opportunities as well as the nearby East Bank Club, Chicago's premier sports, fitness and dining club. Apartment Amenities: Kitchens with granite countertops and Energy Star rated appliances Spectacular Views of the Chicago skyline Designer pendant lighting in kitchens Full-size washer and dryer in units Spacious walk-in closets * Private balconies or oversized terraces in select units Floor to ceiling windows * Hardwood Flooring throughout living areas Expanded ceiling heights of 9.5 to10.5 feet Pre-wired for high speed internet * select units only ***Pricing for Two Bed apartments price Range stating from $3524. Prices and availability are subject to Change******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 W Huron have any available units?
459 W Huron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 W Huron have?
Some of 459 W Huron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 W Huron currently offering any rent specials?
459 W Huron isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 W Huron pet-friendly?
No, 459 W Huron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 459 W Huron offer parking?
No, 459 W Huron does not offer parking.
Does 459 W Huron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 W Huron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 W Huron have a pool?
No, 459 W Huron does not have a pool.
Does 459 W Huron have accessible units?
No, 459 W Huron does not have accessible units.
Does 459 W Huron have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 W Huron does not have units with dishwashers.
