4540 North Western Avenue

Virtual tour available - please send an email request to Jesse McHugh. Available July 1st! Located in the heart of Lincoln Square this 3 bedroom apartment features 3 queen-sized bedrooms all with walk-in closets, central air & heat, hardwood floors throughout, large updated bathroom, large combination living room/dining room, updated eat-in kitchen, enclosed porch (could be a great 3 season room) and shared outdoor patio. This is a smaller building with one other unit. Coin laundry located down the back stairwell and can be accessed from within the building. One cat is welcome. No deposit, only a move-in fee.