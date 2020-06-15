All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4540 North Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4540 North Western Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 PM

4540 North Western Avenue

4540 North Western Avenue · (312) 399-3790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4540 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual tour available - please send an email request to Jesse McHugh. Available July 1st! Located in the heart of Lincoln Square this 3 bedroom apartment features 3 queen-sized bedrooms all with walk-in closets, central air & heat, hardwood floors throughout, large updated bathroom, large combination living room/dining room, updated eat-in kitchen, enclosed porch (could be a great 3 season room) and shared outdoor patio. This is a smaller building with one other unit. Coin laundry located down the back stairwell and can be accessed from within the building. One cat is welcome. No deposit, only a move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 North Western Avenue have any available units?
4540 North Western Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 North Western Avenue have?
Some of 4540 North Western Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4540 North Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 North Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4540 North Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 4540 North Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4540 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 North Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 4540 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4540 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4540 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 North Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4540 North Western Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
7440 S Phillips Ave
7440 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2334 N Greenview
2334 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street
Chicago, IL 60644
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity