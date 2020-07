Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym internet access

Perfect Ravenswood location one block from Montrose brown line, and a short walk to Lawrence metra stop as well as Marianos and La Fitness. This large one bed plus dining area off the kitchen is available for the next tenant. Hardwood floors run throughout. No security deposit. $300 move in fee. No dogs, cat ok with $50 pet fee. Easy to show. Heat & Water included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Equal Housing Opportunity



Terms: One year lease