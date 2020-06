Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry sauna

Great Lincoln Park Location! Studio Available just off the Lake!

This great studio features large walk-in closet, carpeting, A/C. Located just in from the Lake, this building offers laundry facilities, intercom entry system, on-site manager, sauna & exercise room, and a sun deck! Amazing Lincoln Park location close to the Lincoln Park Zoo, Lakefront Trails, transportation, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.