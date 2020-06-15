All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:39 AM

4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A

4427 North Wolcott Avenue · (773) 931-5987
Location

4427 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bed in Ravenswood Near "L" - Property Id: 235727

This large two bedroom is very charming. It has tall ceilings and lovely large windows throughout. The hardwood floors are complimented by the vintage Chicago woodwork trim. This apartment is pet friendly, and has laundry facilities in the building. It is a large courtyard building, with nice landscaping throughout.

Amenities:
Garage, Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances

Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235727
Property Id 235727

(RLNE5658272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A have any available units?
4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A have?
Some of 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A is pet friendly.
Does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A offer parking?
Yes, 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A does offer parking.
Does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A have a pool?
No, 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A has units with dishwashers.
