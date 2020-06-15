4427 N Wolcott Ave 1A

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bed in Ravenswood Near "L" - Property Id: 235727
This large two bedroom is very charming. It has tall ceilings and lovely large windows throughout. The hardwood floors are complimented by the vintage Chicago woodwork trim. This apartment is pet friendly, and has laundry facilities in the building. It is a large courtyard building, with nice landscaping throughout.
Amenities:
Garage, Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235727
