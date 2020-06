Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly oven refrigerator

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! THIS APARTMENT IS BEAUTIFUL AND IN VERY DESIRED CHICAGO AREA!! ENCLOSED HEATED PORCH CAN BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS. THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. PETS ARE WELCOME/ DEPOSIT REQUIRED. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. ONE WAY STREET AND BEAUTIFUL PARK ACROSS THE STREET. SCHEDULE THE APPOINTMENT TODAY... IT WILL BE GONE VERY SOON.