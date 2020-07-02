4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly pool some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

4413 N Wolcott 2A - Property Id: 215934



Perfect location! Montrose brown line is literally steps from your front door!

Perfect location! Montrose brown line is literally steps from your front door! The brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.

This massive studio offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! This building is pet friendly with laundry on site!

Call today before you miss out on this steal!



***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4413-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-2a/215934

Property Id 215934



(RLNE5949870)