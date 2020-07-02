All apartments in Chicago
4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A

4413 North Wolcott Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4413 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
4413 N Wolcott 2A - Property Id: 215934

Perfect location! Montrose brown line is literally steps from your front door!
Perfect location! Montrose brown line is literally steps from your front door! The brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.
This massive studio offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! This building is pet friendly with laundry on site!
Call today before you miss out on this steal!

***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4413-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-2a/215934
Property Id 215934

(RLNE5949870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A have any available units?
4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A have?
Some of 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A is pet friendly.
Does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A offer parking?
No, 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not offer parking.
Does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A have a pool?
Yes, 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A has a pool.
Does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
