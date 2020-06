Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

6 Unit Building located in Pullman neighborhood. Each unit has two beds one bath, freshly painted with updated cabinets and back splash in kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout unit.



Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.

No security deposit.

Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00

$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing

Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas



Requirements:

550 + Credit Score

2 Years Rental History

NO EVICTIONS



Call us for a showing!

331-244-5204

Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM

Marblestone Property Group