440 East Grand
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

440 East Grand

440 East Grand Avenue · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago s more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city s more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you re looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city s biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you re looking for! AMENITIES INCLUDE: - Stainless Steel Appliances in Select Options - Stone Tile Kitchens & Bathrooms - Spacious Floor Plans - Floor to Ceiling Windows - Large Closets - Roller Shades - Walk In Closets - Central Air/Heat Amenities Include: - Outdoor Lap Pool - Hot Tub - Huge Outdoor Courtyard - Private Co-working Space - Business Center - Fitness Studio - 24/7 Door Staff - Free Group Training Classes And Fitness On-Demand - Outdoor Kitchen BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE: - Rooftop Deck & Lounge - Grilling Stations - Fitness Center - Smartphone Video Intercom System - Automated Package Pick-Up - Bike Storage - Dog Run - Pet Grooming Station - Wi-Fi in Common Areas - On-Site Maintenance

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 East Grand have any available units?
440 East Grand has a unit available for $1,498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 East Grand have?
Some of 440 East Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 East Grand currently offering any rent specials?
440 East Grand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 East Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 East Grand is pet friendly.
Does 440 East Grand offer parking?
Yes, 440 East Grand does offer parking.
Does 440 East Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 East Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 East Grand have a pool?
Yes, 440 East Grand has a pool.
Does 440 East Grand have accessible units?
No, 440 East Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 440 East Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 East Grand has units with dishwashers.
