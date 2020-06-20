440 East Grand

Amenities

Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago s more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city s more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you re looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city s biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you re looking for! AMENITIES INCLUDE: - Stainless Steel Appliances in Select Options - Stone Tile Kitchens & Bathrooms - Spacious Floor Plans - Floor to Ceiling Windows - Large Closets - Roller Shades - Walk In Closets - Central Air/Heat Amenities Include: - Outdoor Lap Pool - Hot Tub - Huge Outdoor Courtyard - Private Co-working Space - Business Center - Fitness Studio - 24/7 Door Staff - Free Group Training Classes And Fitness On-Demand - Outdoor Kitchen BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE: - Rooftop Deck & Lounge - Grilling Stations - Fitness Center - Smartphone Video Intercom System - Automated Package Pick-Up - Bike Storage - Dog Run - Pet Grooming Station - Wi-Fi in Common Areas - On-Site Maintenance



Terms: One year lease