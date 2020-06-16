All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4356 N Cicero Ave

4356 North Cicero Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4356 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 276990

Welcome to Cicero Avenue!

Type: 1 Bedroom
**AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020**

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276990
Property Id 276990

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 N Cicero Ave have any available units?
4356 N Cicero Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4356 N Cicero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4356 N Cicero Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 N Cicero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4356 N Cicero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4356 N Cicero Ave offer parking?
No, 4356 N Cicero Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4356 N Cicero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 N Cicero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 N Cicero Ave have a pool?
No, 4356 N Cicero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4356 N Cicero Ave have accessible units?
No, 4356 N Cicero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 N Cicero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4356 N Cicero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4356 N Cicero Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4356 N Cicero Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
