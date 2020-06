Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Description: Studio in Ravenswood--Heat Included! This charming studio in Ravenswood features hardwood floors, great natural light, and plenty of closet space. Heat Included! Laundry On Site! Near restaurants, groceries, public transportation, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.