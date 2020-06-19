All apartments in Chicago
4321 W HENDERSON ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4321 W HENDERSON ST

4321 West Henderson Street · (773) 616-9937
Location

4321 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3750 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
KILBOURN PARK SINGLE FAMILY - Property Id: 263565

IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. 2020 NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 STORY SLAB ON GRADE 1600 SF HOME. EASY ACCESS WITHOUT ANY STEPS. OPEN CONCEPT AT 1ST FLOOR. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AT 2ND FLOOR. 4TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH AT 1ST FLOOR, BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS HOME OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOM. GOOD SIZED BACK YARD WITH CONCRETE PATIO AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. GARAGE HAS NEW SHINGLES, NEW SIDING AND NEW DOORS. PULL DOWN STAIR TO UNFINISHED ATTIC OFFERING AMPLE STORAGE

Application process:
Non-refundable application fee $45 for credit & eviction checks
every adult 18+ must apply
Proof of income & landlord references a must
Minimum credit score of 670+ and clean eviction record
No Security deposit
Income must be 3x rent (ex.: 3,750 x 3=$11,250)
Non refundable fee $1,500+1st months rent to move in
Add'l pet rent: $50/dog & $25/cat month
No aggressive breeds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263565
Property Id 263565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 W HENDERSON ST have any available units?
4321 W HENDERSON ST has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 W HENDERSON ST have?
Some of 4321 W HENDERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 W HENDERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
4321 W HENDERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 W HENDERSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 W HENDERSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 4321 W HENDERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 4321 W HENDERSON ST does offer parking.
Does 4321 W HENDERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 W HENDERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 W HENDERSON ST have a pool?
No, 4321 W HENDERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 4321 W HENDERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 4321 W HENDERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 W HENDERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 W HENDERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
