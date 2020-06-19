4321 W HENDERSON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage new construction

KILBOURN PARK SINGLE FAMILY - Property Id: 263565



IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. 2020 NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 STORY SLAB ON GRADE 1600 SF HOME. EASY ACCESS WITHOUT ANY STEPS. OPEN CONCEPT AT 1ST FLOOR. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AT 2ND FLOOR. 4TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH AT 1ST FLOOR, BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS HOME OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOM. GOOD SIZED BACK YARD WITH CONCRETE PATIO AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. GARAGE HAS NEW SHINGLES, NEW SIDING AND NEW DOORS. PULL DOWN STAIR TO UNFINISHED ATTIC OFFERING AMPLE STORAGE



Application process:

Non-refundable application fee $45 for credit & eviction checks

every adult 18+ must apply

Proof of income & landlord references a must

Minimum credit score of 670+ and clean eviction record

No Security deposit

Income must be 3x rent (ex.: 3,750 x 3=$11,250)

Non refundable fee $1,500+1st months rent to move in

Add'l pet rent: $50/dog & $25/cat month

No aggressive breeds.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263565

No Pets Allowed



