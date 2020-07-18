Amenities
Terrific Buena Park 1 bedroom!! - Property Id: 266692
Great one bedroom apartment in Buena Park hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate, updated kitchen with SS appliances, including microwave, and on-site laundry! Great location; just steps from the Sheridan Red-Line, Holiday Club, Walgreens, Byron's Hot Dogs, Tac Quick, Corona's Coffee, PR Italian Bistro, Wrigleyville North and much more! Live in Super!
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4240-n-kenmore-ave-chicago-il/266692
Property Id 266692
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5958873)