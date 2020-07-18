All apartments in Chicago
4240 N Kenmore Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4240 N Kenmore Ave

4240 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

4240 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Terrific Buena Park 1 bedroom!! - Property Id: 266692

Great one bedroom apartment in Buena Park hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate, updated kitchen with SS appliances, including microwave, and on-site laundry! Great location; just steps from the Sheridan Red-Line, Holiday Club, Walgreens, Byron's Hot Dogs, Tac Quick, Corona's Coffee, PR Italian Bistro, Wrigleyville North and much more! Live in Super!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 N Kenmore Ave have any available units?
4240 N Kenmore Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 N Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 4240 N Kenmore Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 N Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4240 N Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 N Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 N Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4240 N Kenmore Ave offer parking?
No, 4240 N Kenmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4240 N Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 N Kenmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 N Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 4240 N Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4240 N Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 4240 N Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 N Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 N Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
