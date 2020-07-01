All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S

4235 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4235 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Buena Park 4 Bed! - Property Id: 295253

Enormous four bedroom two bath apartment in Wrigleyville features fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, beautiful bathrooms, Jacuzzi tub, central heat and air, huge deck, on-site laundry, cats OK; no dogs, please, this fantastic apartment is close to Wrigley Field, shops, nightlife and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295253
Property Id 295253

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S have any available units?
4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S have?
Some of 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S currently offering any rent specials?
4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S is pet friendly.
Does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S offer parking?
No, 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S does not offer parking.
Does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S have a pool?
No, 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S does not have a pool.
Does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S have accessible units?
No, 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S has units with dishwashers.
