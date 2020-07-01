4235 N Kenmore Ave 3S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Buena Park 4 Bed! - Property Id: 295253



Enormous four bedroom two bath apartment in Wrigleyville features fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, beautiful bathrooms, Jacuzzi tub, central heat and air, huge deck, on-site laundry, cats OK; no dogs, please, this fantastic apartment is close to Wrigley Field, shops, nightlife and more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295253

Property Id 295253



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5837318)