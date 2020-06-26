4224 N Clark St 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 bed right off of Clark & Irving Park - Property Id: 271559



Large one bedroom. This apartment has hardwood floors and big windows- plenty of sunlight on this apartment. This apartment has a separate large dining room, living room, large closet space, eat in kitchen. Pets ok. Large dogs are Ok, cats are OK.



*Photos may not be of the actual unit but of a similar unit in the building*

**Video of actual unit upon request**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271559

Property Id 271559



(RLNE5876174)