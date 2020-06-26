All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4224 N Clark St 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4224 N Clark St 1

4224 North Clark Street · (215) 384-3802
Location

4224 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bed right off of Clark & Irving Park - Property Id: 271559

Large one bedroom. This apartment has hardwood floors and big windows- plenty of sunlight on this apartment. This apartment has a separate large dining room, living room, large closet space, eat in kitchen. Pets ok. Large dogs are Ok, cats are OK.

Property Id 271559

(RLNE5876174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 N Clark St 1 have any available units?
4224 N Clark St 1 has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 N Clark St 1 have?
Some of 4224 N Clark St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 N Clark St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4224 N Clark St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 N Clark St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 N Clark St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4224 N Clark St 1 offer parking?
No, 4224 N Clark St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4224 N Clark St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 N Clark St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 N Clark St 1 have a pool?
No, 4224 N Clark St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4224 N Clark St 1 have accessible units?
No, 4224 N Clark St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 N Clark St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 N Clark St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
