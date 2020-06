Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly bike storage bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 4220 N Clark St



This is a large North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 1 bed for RENT. (Aug 1st) The unit is very specious with a lot of closet space and the unit gets a lot of natural sunlight. The unit has hardwood floors throughout and the layout is very nice. The building has very clean laundry room, inner courtyard that you can BBQ in and a bike room to store bikes. The building is a 10/12 min walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 min walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores / Night Life / restaurants. If you have car(s) it is very easy street parking. The building allows dogs and cats. ( No weight limit but NO Pits or Rots ) Must See...!! ( Text or Call Scott 773-708-7375 )

