4217 West Irving Park Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

4217 West Irving Park Road

4217 West Irving Park Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1620661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4217 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
new construction
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath is located in a new construction elevator building in Old Irving Park. The unit features high ceilings throughout, hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms, central heat and a/c with built-in humidifiers, and laundry on-site. The beautiful open kitchens boast granite counters, black appliances, 42” maple cabinetry, a microwave and a dishwasher. Steps to shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment, and transportation. $300 Administrative Fee per Person and $300 Pet Fee. Living Room / Dining Room: 22’ X 24’ Square Feet Master Bedroom: 14’ X 9’ Square Feet Second Bedroom : 10’ X 12’ Square Feet *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
4217 West Irving Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 4217 West Irving Park Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
4217 West Irving Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 West Irving Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 4217 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
No, 4217 West Irving Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 4217 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 West Irving Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
No, 4217 West Irving Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 4217 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 4217 West Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
