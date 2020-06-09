4217 West Irving Park Road

Amenities
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath is located in a new construction elevator building in Old Irving Park. The unit features high ceilings throughout, hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms, central heat and a/c with built-in humidifiers, and laundry on-site. The beautiful open kitchens boast granite counters, black appliances, 42” maple cabinetry, a microwave and a dishwasher. Steps to shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment, and transportation. $300 Administrative Fee per Person and $300 Pet Fee. Living Room / Dining Room: 22’ X 24’ Square Feet Master Bedroom: 14’ X 9’ Square Feet Second Bedroom : 10’ X 12’ Square Feet *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.