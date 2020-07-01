420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 315696



WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments. Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Your exclusive experience at WAVE begins with a tour of our modern, sophisticated apartments in our pet-friendly community, where you'll begin to experience all of the wonderful amenities available to you. WAVE amenities include a 30th floor rooftop deck, heated indoor swimming pool and premier social lounge. WAVE apartment homes include a contemporary mid-century modern inspired design with a refined aesthetic, entirely renovated and brand new. - "Presented by Fulton Grace Realty"

