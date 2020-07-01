All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R

420 W Belmont Ave · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 28G-R · Avail. now

$1,670

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 315696

WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments. Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Your exclusive experience at WAVE begins with a tour of our modern, sophisticated apartments in our pet-friendly community, where you'll begin to experience all of the wonderful amenities available to you. WAVE amenities include a 30th floor rooftop deck, heated indoor swimming pool and premier social lounge. WAVE apartment homes include a contemporary mid-century modern inspired design with a refined aesthetic, entirely renovated and brand new. - "Presented by Fulton Grace Realty"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/420-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il-chicago-il-unit-28g-r/315696
Property Id 315696

(RLNE5937570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R have any available units?
420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R have?
Some of 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R is pet friendly.
Does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R offer parking?
No, 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R does not offer parking.
Does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R have a pool?
Yes, 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R has a pool.
Does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R have accessible units?
No, 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1358 E. 58th Street
1358 E 58th St
Chicago, IL 60637
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
Pangea Kingston
7700 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
The Harry Frank Building
4806 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity