42 E Superior St

Amenities
SPACIOUS 2bed 2bath w/ BALCONY in River North - Property Id: 287432
My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment
SPACIOUS 2 bedroom 2 bath w/ hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen and balcony.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~
Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more!
Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #4
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287432
Property Id 287432
(RLNE5807653)