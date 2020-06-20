All apartments in Chicago
42 E Superior St

42 East Superior Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 East Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3398 · Avail. now

$3,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
SPACIOUS 2bed 2bath w/ BALCONY in River North - Property Id: 287432

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment

SPACIOUS 2 bedroom 2 bath w/ hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen and balcony.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #4
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287432
Property Id 287432

(RLNE5807653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 E Superior St have any available units?
42 E Superior St has a unit available for $3,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 E Superior St have?
Some of 42 E Superior St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 E Superior St currently offering any rent specials?
42 E Superior St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 E Superior St pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 E Superior St is pet friendly.
Does 42 E Superior St offer parking?
No, 42 E Superior St does not offer parking.
Does 42 E Superior St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 E Superior St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 E Superior St have a pool?
Yes, 42 E Superior St has a pool.
Does 42 E Superior St have accessible units?
No, 42 E Superior St does not have accessible units.
Does 42 E Superior St have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 E Superior St does not have units with dishwashers.
