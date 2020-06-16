All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4170 N Marine Dr 12M.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4170 N Marine Dr 12M
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4170 N Marine Dr 12M

4170 North Marine Drive · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4170 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 12M · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
sauna
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
HIGH FLOOR 1 BEDROOM W/ IN-UNIT LAUNDRY! - Property Id: 240969

Wonderful 1 bedroom for rent with amazing views. Features in-unit laundry, large balcony. Spacious living room w/ tons of sunlight. Separate dining room. Building has 24-hour door staff, on-site manager, roof deck with indoor swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, sauna and party room. Parking may be available to rent through building for additional cost. Walk to Wrigley, the lakefront, public transportation, and everything this amazing neighborhood has to offer. Available May 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240969
Property Id 240969

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M have any available units?
4170 N Marine Dr 12M has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M have?
Some of 4170 N Marine Dr 12M's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 N Marine Dr 12M currently offering any rent specials?
4170 N Marine Dr 12M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 N Marine Dr 12M pet-friendly?
No, 4170 N Marine Dr 12M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M offer parking?
Yes, 4170 N Marine Dr 12M does offer parking.
Does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4170 N Marine Dr 12M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M have a pool?
Yes, 4170 N Marine Dr 12M has a pool.
Does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M have accessible units?
No, 4170 N Marine Dr 12M does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 N Marine Dr 12M have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 N Marine Dr 12M does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4170 N Marine Dr 12M?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct
Chicago, IL 60614
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue
5128 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity