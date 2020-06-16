4170 N Marine Dr 12M

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool sauna some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna

HIGH FLOOR 1 BEDROOM W/ IN-UNIT LAUNDRY! - Property Id: 240969



Wonderful 1 bedroom for rent with amazing views. Features in-unit laundry, large balcony. Spacious living room w/ tons of sunlight. Separate dining room. Building has 24-hour door staff, on-site manager, roof deck with indoor swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, sauna and party room. Parking may be available to rent through building for additional cost. Walk to Wrigley, the lakefront, public transportation, and everything this amazing neighborhood has to offer. Available May 1st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240969

Property Id 240969



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785153)