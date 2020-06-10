All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:22 PM

416 West Huron Street

416 East Huron Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1680862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

416 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
new construction
2 bed/2 bath River North Condo! W/D in unit! Parking Included!!
Stunning condo in the heart of River North! Split 2Bed/2Ba layout with lots of natural light and very spacious. Garage Parking Included. Features hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, granite kitchen, in-unit laundry. Heat, water and gas are included! Building features workout facility and rooftop deck. Conveniently located near transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more!

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, New Construction, Storage, Roof Deck, Private Deck, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 West Huron Street have any available units?
416 West Huron Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 West Huron Street have?
Some of 416 West Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 West Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 West Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 West Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 West Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 416 West Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 416 West Huron Street does offer parking.
Does 416 West Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 West Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 West Huron Street have a pool?
No, 416 West Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 West Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 416 West Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 West Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 West Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
