Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 Recently Rehabbed 3BR



3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom recently rehabbed apartment with tons of room. An open floor plan creates a cozy yet updated feel with amenities including:



-Central Heat/Air

-Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT!

-Open, Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Hardwood Floors

-Separate Dining

-Large Living Spaces

-Back Deck



Excellent Irving Park Location close to Blue Line and the Expressway. Parking Spaces Available for additional monthly rate!



Flexible Move-In!

Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



