All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:53 PM

4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE

4128 North Lincoln Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4128 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
3 Bd, 1Ba in Unbeatable North Center Location with Rehabbed Kitchen and Bathroom Avail 7/1!
3 bed, 1 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's highly sought after North Center neighborhood! Live close to it all with this prime location. Enjoy a short stroll to coffee shops, Wells Park, farmer's markets, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation. Hardwood floors, a spacious living room and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. Kitchen and bathroom undergoing remodel prior to move in and will feature new fixtures, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop in Kitchen. Central heat and central AC. Bring your friendly pet along for a pet fee of $50! Laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4128 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60660
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity