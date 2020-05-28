4127 N Central Park Ave, Unit 3, Chicago, IL 60618

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

4127 N. Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 TOP FLOOR

Independence Park - Irving Park neighborhood

2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, condo quality, rental apartment, large living room, dining room, pantry, granite kitchen, SS appliances.

Lots of space, perfect for in house office! Only 3 units in the building



Available in August 1, 2020 Clean, bright, new, fabulous apartment!



PICTURES SHOW ACTUAL APARTMENT AVAILABLE AUGUST 1.



master BR with en-suite half bath Yard perfect for BBQ and relaxing outdoor beautiful red oak floors throughout walk-in closets in each bedroom and the hallway washer and dryer in unit heat included Includes parking spot in garage, 2nd parking spot (outdoors may be available as well) Bath features deep soaker tub top floor (third floor)

$1825 month 3 blocks away from Pulaksi/Irving Park Blue Line CTA and station

Excellently maintained and clean building Available August 2020.

Contact Henry $40 application fee One month sec dep



Irving Park is a railroad station on Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line located in the Irving Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. The station is elevated on a solid-fill embankment which parallels the Kennedy Expressway. It is located adjacent to a station of the same name on the Blue Line. The station contains two side platforms; the southwest platform serves outbound trains, and the northeast platform serves inbound trains. A third express track runs through Irving Park but does not stop there. Irving Park is located in the B zone in Metra's zone-based fare system. Irving Park is 6.9 miles from Ogilvie Transportation Center and 56.2 miles away from Harvard. Bus and rail connections CTA Blue Line Irving Park, CTA Buses: 53 Pulaski (Owl Service) 54A North Cicero/Skokie Blvd,80 Irving Park Exclusively offered by Henry Schleichkorn Managing Broker, Chicago Northside Realty, LLC (broker owned) Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Brick 3 flat in Horner Park West has a fenced in back yard and brick 2 car garage.

