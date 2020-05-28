All apartments in Chicago
4127 N Central Park Ave, Unit 3, Chicago, IL 60618

4127 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4127 North Central Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

