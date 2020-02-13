All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

4043 North Kenmore Avenue

4043 North Kenmore Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4043 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1N · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
dogs allowed
New Construction 4 Bed | 2.5 Bath Near Wrigley
This newer construction unit features extra wide living space with a designated living and dining area. The fully equipped kitchen boast white cabinets and granite countertops with all stainless steel appliances. Harwood floors throughout, with radiant floors on the lower level. In unit laundry. One exterior parking space included. Take advantage of this great location, that is a quick walk to the train, beach, and Wrigley Field.

Amenities:
New Construction, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
4043 North Kenmore Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 4043 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4043 North Kenmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4043 North Kenmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4043 North Kenmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4043 North Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4043 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4043 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 North Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
