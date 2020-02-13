4043 North Kenmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking new construction dogs allowed

New Construction 4 Bed | 2.5 Bath Near Wrigley

This newer construction unit features extra wide living space with a designated living and dining area. The fully equipped kitchen boast white cabinets and granite countertops with all stainless steel appliances. Harwood floors throughout, with radiant floors on the lower level. In unit laundry. One exterior parking space included. Take advantage of this great location, that is a quick walk to the train, beach, and Wrigley Field.



