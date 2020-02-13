4043 North Kenmore Avenue

Amenities
New Construction 4 Bed | 2.5 Bath Near Wrigley
This newer construction unit features extra wide living space with a designated living and dining area. The fully equipped kitchen boast white cabinets and granite countertops with all stainless steel appliances. Harwood floors throughout, with radiant floors on the lower level. In unit laundry. One exterior parking space included. Take advantage of this great location, that is a quick walk to the train, beach, and Wrigley Field.
Amenities:
New Construction, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.