4040 N Ashland
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

4040 N Ashland

4040 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 789-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4040 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
The building has laundry and allows pets! Just a short walk to the Irving Park Brown line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Old Town, the loop or to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood and Albany Park.This updated apartment features a great layout with good natural light, central A/C & heat and hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The bedrooms can both fit at least a queen and a dresser. Both rooms have good closet space and feature wood floors.No Security deposit! Pets OK! Won't last long! Call today to find out more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 N Ashland have any available units?
4040 N Ashland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 N Ashland have?
Some of 4040 N Ashland's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 N Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
4040 N Ashland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 N Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 N Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 4040 N Ashland offer parking?
No, 4040 N Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 4040 N Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 N Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 N Ashland have a pool?
No, 4040 N Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 4040 N Ashland have accessible units?
No, 4040 N Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 N Ashland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 N Ashland has units with dishwashers.
