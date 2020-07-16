4040 N Ashland

Amenities
The building has laundry and allows pets! Just a short walk to the Irving Park Brown line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Old Town, the loop or to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood and Albany Park.This updated apartment features a great layout with good natural light, central A/C & heat and hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The bedrooms can both fit at least a queen and a dresser. Both rooms have good closet space and feature wood floors.No Security deposit! Pets OK! Won't last long! Call today to find out more.