4040 N Ashland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

The building has laundry and allows pets! Just a short walk to the Irving Park Brown line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Old Town, the loop or to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood and Albany Park.This updated apartment features a great layout with good natural light, central A/C & heat and hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The bedrooms can both fit at least a queen and a dresser. Both rooms have good closet space and feature wood floors.No Security deposit! Pets OK! Won't last long! Call today to find out more.